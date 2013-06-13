Seegrid Featured as Solution in Material Handling and Logistics Magazine

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- “At a time when skilled workers and the time they need to get work done are at a premium, the latest generation of powered industrial trucks is getting more attention,” reported Tom Andel, staff writer for Material Handling & Logistics magazine in the June 2013 cover feature article. Industry experts are cited that mainline forklift companies are embracing the technology that turns forklifts into AGVs.



Seegrid (www.seegrid.com) is the leader in this transformative process and Andel remarked, “That vision is happening now at New South Express which has deployed four Seegrid GP8 robotic industrial trucks, two single pallet trucks and two double-length pallet trucks. New South Express, based in Lincoln, Ala., is a consolidated center for Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, and employs more than 900 associates. This site sequences direct-to-line-side delivery, handling 200,000 touch points per day. New South unloads trucks using a man-operated forklift, but relies on the Seegrid vehicles to transfer empty pallets over the long runs and finished goods on shorter runs. These moves are considered non-value-added travel, and considering its site covers a half million square feet, that’s a lot of potentially lost value.”



Dave Vanbrimmer, engineering department manager for New South Express explained, “Through demonstrations we were able to show we had a safe piece of equipment entering their environment. If an object or person interrupts the path of the robot, it will come to a complete stop and wait until the obstruction has been cleared before it continues on its route.”



The entire MH&L article can be read at: http://viewer.zmags.com/publication/69d11367.



