Seegrid Featured in IMPO Automation Spotlight for Robotic Industrial Trucks

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Executive Editor, Anna Wells reports in the current issue of Industrial Maintenance & Plant Operation (IMPO) the growth of advanced technology of robotic industrial trucks in the manufacturing sector. Wells writes, “Despite the modern feel of today’s robotic trucks, AGVs (automated guided vehicles) actually go all the way back to the 1950s.



According to John Hayes, National Account Manager for Seegrid, the leading provider of driverless Robotic Industrial Trucks, the basic intention behind this technology was as a labor savings device. Hayes noted, “The vehicles could now communicate their positions, we knew where they were, and we could tell them which route to choose via radio.”



Seegrid founder Dr. Hans Moravec is credited with the invention of the computer vision-based technology that is the foundation of the Seegrid vehicles of today. The basic premise behind the technology is that each vehicle is outfitted with a series of mounted cameras, which are able to view its surrounding, take pictures, patch together a full area view, and basically create a 3D environment.



Hayes explained, “Then it becomes completely virtual. You can then run that vehicle based on the map you created inside the vehicle. That’s the real technology story. You start with something as simple as wire, and get all the way to vision where the vehicle is seeing basically what you are seeing.”



Currently, robotic industrial trucks have found a great niche in kitting applications, where users are taking this type of equipment, training it to run a route, and having it automatically transport kitted product to the manufacturing point. “If roughly 50 percent of the time, labor is being completely wasted and you can take that labor off of that piece of equipment, and move it to a manufacturing position, what you find is you have growth within your business. Growth within your business means more people get hired. You can take these non-value-added jobs, automate them to make them more efficient, and then add that labor to the manufacturing of products. Then you actually have a very nice human interest story,” Hayes remarked.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid's exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid's technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems.



