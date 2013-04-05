Seegrid Featured in Material Handling Product News Regarding New Roadmap for US Robotics

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Josh Bond, Associate Editor of Modern Materials Handling, featured the New Roadmap for U.S. Robotics in the newest issue of Material Handling Product News. The report summarizes the strategic importance of robotics and automation technologies to manufacturing industries in the U.S. economy.



Bond reported, “A new Roadmap for U.S. Robotics was presented to the Congressional Caucus on Robotics on March 20. The new Robotics roadmap, organized by the Robotics Virtual Organization, includes updates to the sections on manufacturing, healthcare/medical robotics, and services. In addition it has two new sections on defense and space applications in recognition of the important role that space and defense robotics has both to R&D but also as early adopters.”



The roadmap summarizes the strategic importance of robotics and automation technologies to manufacturing industries in the U.S. economy, describes applications where robotics and automation technologies will dramatically increase productivity, and outlines a visionary research and development roadmap with key research areas for immediate investment to reach these goals. In addition to images of military drones, self-driving cars and Mars rovers, the report features images of Seegrid’s robotic industrial lift trucks.



Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013.



