Seegrid Featured in Supply Chain Digest for New Roles for AGVs in Manufacturing

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Seegrid was featured in a recent article in Supply Chain Digest regarding two new trends with AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles). According to the article, “Two trends are coming together to open up some additional applications for use of AGVs, specifically in discrete manufacturing sectors. There is an increased use of so-called part and component ‘supermarkets’, in which needed parts and supplies are ‘kitted' (typically into a bin or tote) for delivery to manufacturing lines or cells. There is also substantially more flexibility from some newer AGVs vendors that allow for more dynamic routing.”



While the parts "supermarket" concept has been around for decades, and really was a central part of the original Toyota Production System, experts say it has only really gained traction in the US in the last few years outside the auto sector. Many manufacturing facilities continue to store parts and components in multiple areas throughout the production site.



Some AGVs, such as those produced by Seegrid, no longer depend on tape on the floor or other sort of fixed approach to travelling around a facility. In Seegrid's case, it uses a unique optical technology in which the AGVs learn where they needs to go. That flexibility means a Seegrid robot could travel from the kitting area to different lines or cells dynamically, based on the most efficient path or what the priority is for kit delivery, based on integration with an MES or other shop floor system.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.scdigest.com/ontarget/13-08-14-2.php?cid=7316.



Supply Chain Digest is the industry's most valuable supply chain management and logistics publication. Supply Chain Digest is a weekly, on-line newsletter with lively information, news and commentary that summarizes and synthesizes important information for busy supply chain and logistics professionals.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500