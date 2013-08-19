Seegrid Featured in Trilogiq USA Blog Authored by Tim Floyd

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Seegrid the maker of robotic industrial trucks also known as flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was referenced in the blog of Trilogiq USA. Tim Floyd, National Sales Director for Trilogiq USA looked at Seegrid’s feature article in Automotive Industries for another perspective on automotive automation. Floyd noted, “The article is a great, quick, and necessary read if you have any hand in the material handling process - no matter which industry you're in!”



The feature article entitled, “Robots Improving Materials Handling Efficiencies While Reducing Costs,” authored by James Hilton discusses how robots have taken over most production lines and are moving onto the floor as the automotive industry adopts creative solutions to challenging situations.



Hilton, reported, “An industry already operating under onerous regulatory compliance requirements and tight supply chain margins can ill afford to lose the productivity of a machine through the absence of a worker. Machines – particularly those operated by lower-level workers – can be found standing idle in plants around the world on any given day as the benchmark absenteeism rate for the Automotive Industry is 1.77% as calculated by Incident Days / Exposed Days.”



Floyd authored, “8 Low Cost Automation Concepts used by the Automotive Industry,” on the company’s website. Floyd explored the reasons why the automotive manufacturing industry is looking to automate its material handling processes.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500