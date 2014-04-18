Seegrid Featured in US Roadmap for Material Handling and Logistics

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Raymond Corporation has been committed to making quality lift trucks and telematics solutions for fleet optimization. Steve Medwin Director of Systems and Advanced Engineering at The Raymond Corp noted, “But we do not always have visibility to the whole supply chain and material handling industry, or all the other things that go on around our products. So from a broader perspective than just the movement of a pallet from point A to point B, the Roadmap is very helpful.”



Medwin is in charge of new product research and development. His lab cooks up the innovations—such as the iWarehouse lift truck fleet monitoring and optimization telematics system—that not only makes his company’s products even better, but also expands upon the offerings of other companies, such as Seegrid’s vision-guided technologies. Medwin is responsible for Raymond’s own roadmap of planned technological advancements and upcoming innovations.



Because of his perspective, Medwin found the section about driverless over-the-road transport vehicles to be particularly relevant to the work over the past few years—including driverless lift trucks.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.mhlroadmap.org/about.html.



The U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics assembled a broad, open community of thought leaders with a stake in the future of material handling and logistics technologies and practices. Together, participants created an industry roadmap that will increase productivity, reduce costs, create jobs and improve the global competitiveness of the U.S. between now and 2025. The Roadmap consists of a report and action plan.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid was also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Seegrid is a Finalist for the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500