Seegrid Finalist for Pittsburgh Tech 50 Awards Announced Yesterday on TechVibe Radio

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Seegrid, the leading manufacturer of vision-guided robotic industrial trucks, learned yesterday on TechVibe radio, they are a finalist for the Pittsburgh Tech 50 Awards. Tech 50 honors the fastest growing and most innovative tech companies in southwestern Pennsylvania. Winners will be announced on October 10th. TechVibe is aired every Saturday at noon bringing interviews and conversations from the Pittsburgh region’s fast-moving technology and entrepreneurial communities; it his hosted by the PTC’s CEO Audrey Russo and Director Visibility Initiatives Jonathan Kersting with cohost Charlie Batch.



Anthony Horbal, Seegrid’s CEO, commented, “Seegrid is uniquely positioned to capture significant market share in the global material handling industry. These robotic industrial trucks best address the concerns of every CEO and CFO – business efficiency and increasing productivity. We are honored to be named a finalist for the Pittsburgh Tech 50 Awards.”



Vision-guided automated guided vehicles do not require specialized engineering, which means they are affordable and deliver a quick return on investment. Because vision-guided AGVs are built-off familiar industrial truck platforms and utilize cameras for navigation, they can be shipped in days and installed in hours. The simplicity and flexibility of vision-guided automated guided vehicles allow facility employees to make changes as necessary. Maintenance on a vision-guided AGV can be performed by an in-house maintenance department or authorized partner.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500