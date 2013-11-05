Seegrid Flexible AGV Materials Handling Expos Continue in 2014

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Seegrid has partnered with the leading distributors, solutions providers, and integrators throughout the materials handling industry. John Hayes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, North America recently commented on the company’s blog, “Seegrid Sales Partners (SSPs) carry the exclusive line of flexible AGVs. Many SSPs have chosen to host materials handling expos to demonstrate Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors to attendees, as well as describe the full-services offered to customers and prospects.”



In October 2013, Seegrid SSPs NITCO and Trilogiq USA hosted materials handling solutions expos for customers, prospects, journalists, local officials, and other thought-leaders, showcasing Seegrid’s flexible AGVs.



NITCO is a full-service materials handling equipment dealer with locations in Wilmington, Shrewsbury, and Stoughton, MA; Lewiston, ME, Concord, NH, and Wallingford, CT. Kathy Ward, Marketing Manager for NITCO, compared this important materials handling event to a mini-ProMat or mini-MODEX.



Trilogiq USA hosted the 2nd Annual Materials Handling Solutions Expo at the company’s Livonia, MI headquarters. Members of the press media attended along with Livonia Mayor, Jack Kirksey. Kirksey said he was delighted to be a part of the event and commended Trilogiq USA for their growing success in Michigan and growth throughout North America. Attendees witnessed live demonstrations of the Seegrid GT10 tow tractor. Hayes presented Risk Free Automation to the attendees and explained the simplicity of the flexible AGV.



Throughout 2014 and across the United States and Canada, Seegrid Sales Partners will host materials handling solutions expos showcasing Seegrid’s flexible AGVs. Attendees will see live demonstrations of the product and learn the benefits of simple, affordable, flexible automation.



Register to be notified for any upcoming 2014 materials handling solutions expos. http://tinyurl.com/nyepa5m.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://blog.seegrid.com/Blog/bid/345552/Seegrid-Flexible-AGV-Materials-Handling-Expos.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Seegrid was recently awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500