Seegrid Flexible AGVs in Europe Featured in Logistics Business Magazine

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Seegrid, makers of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), is featured in the current issue of Logistics Business Magazine. The article, entitled, “Guided Choice,” noted that there were a number of AGV companies exhibiting at this year’s LogiMAT, including Seegrid. The European-style US company has recently stepped into the European market with their innovative product, the P50 C. This has been available since February 2014 and was demonstrated at the exhibition, reported Helen Silvester.



Michael Hasco, Chief Growth Officer, explained, “We’re developing a much more European focus. We have recently hired a sales representative in Europe; we are going to build a German team and probably a UK team too. We are focusing on segments of the market. Germany, Austria, and Switzerland have probably the most interest for us initially with its heavy automotive manufacturing, similarly for the UK. The Nordics, Benelux, Iberia, Italy, and France are also of interest to us.”



According to the article, the vehicle provides automation for the movement of flatbed cars, trains, or carts. Its innovative design means that the vehicles uses vision guidance within an existing infrastructure by means of navigation. Hasco noted, “We are not trying to be everything to everyone. We’re focusing very specifically on shifts with repetitive work. Seegrid’s step into the European market is timely as the AGV market continues to expand rapidly and predictions for the future are that up to 50% of all materials handling operations will be automated in some way. The product boasts an excellent ROI, as well as providing a solution that is safer than many alternatives. Workforce productivity is improved and the solution can be implemented quickly.”



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.logisticsbusiness.com/eMagazines/May2014/ (pages 66-68).



Published quarterly, in February, May, September, and November, together with new fortnightly eNewsletters, Logistics Business magazine’s editorial coverage is predominantly exclusive Case Studies, Interviews, Site Visits, and In-Depth Reports, combined with the best news, views, and product launches.



About Seegrid

Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Seegrid is a winner of the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation-Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500