Seegrid Flexible Automated Guided Vehicles Anticipate Huge Growth in Europe 2014

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, recently reported the increase of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) in the European material handling and manufacturing markets. Cutler, as a guest writer for Seegrid’s company blog, explained that Europe’s economy is recovering; indicated by strong manufacturing data, “The manufacturing sentiment in Europe hit a two year high and the euro zone manufacturing purchasing managers index, which measures monthly sentiment among private manufacturers, hit a 26-month high, the best showing since 2011.”



Having solidified the new flexible AGV role in North America, Seegrid is quickly on pace to capture significant European market share. The flexible AGVs are specifically designed automation solutions to address opportunities and challenges that exist in the materials handling industry through a straightforward modification of a standard manually driven industrial vehicle, transforming it into an unmanned vision-guided AGV. To read the entire blog, go to: http://bit.ly/1iaF1VY.



About Seegrid

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), the cutting-edge robotic industry truck leader, has seen a 350% increase in sales of flexible AGVs since 2012 and an 1860% increase in lead generation. The prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe.



European Seegrid products include the GT45 Tow Tractor and the Guided by Seegrid Linde P50 C Tow Tractor. Seegrid started a partnership with Linde Material Handling, Europe’s leading industrial truck manufacturer, bringing the concept of vision-guidance to the well-known Linde vehicle. Integrating Seegrid’s robotic technology onto Linde trucks provides choices to European manufacturers and material handling leaders to acquire a solution Guided by Seegrid.



Seegrid partnered with Linde Material Handling to provide Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs to the materials handling industry in Europe. Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation; no changes to the infrastructure are required. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



LogiMAT the International Trade Fair for Distribution



LogiMAT is the biggest annual intralogistics exhibition in Europe being held between 25 and 27 February 2014. International exhibitors and decision-makers from industry, trade, and the service sectors will be coming together at the New Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre to find the best products and best practices. The focus will be on innovative products, solutions and systems for procurement, warehouse, production, and distribution logistics. Seegrid will be located at Hall 8, Stand #471. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500