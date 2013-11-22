Seegrid Flexible Automated Guided Vehicles Wins Gold at WBT Awards

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Seegrid, a robotics company revolutionizing manufacturing and materials handling with automated pallet trucks and tow tractors, was just awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. The presentations were judged based on the strength of the commercialization opportunity of the company. Mitchell Weiss, Chief Operating Officer of Seegrid, presented the company’s value proposition in San Diego late last month.



Weiss commented, “It was an honor to receive the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace in San Diego last week. The supportive reception to Seegrid’s innovative technology is gratifying and reflects favorably the hard work and dedication which made the technology possible. The innovation community appreciates ingenuity and so does the marketplace with Seegrid experiencing a 350% increase in orders over last year.”



Judging was based on the greatest impression of the breakthrough nature of the technology, market opportunity, proprietary position, and value proposition to investors or partners. The judges represent investors, licensees, and commercialization experts. Seegrid won the Gold Medal.



The WBT Innovation Marketplace is an annual event that brings together venture capital, angel investment, Fortune 1000 licensing scouts, federal agencies, universities, companies, and innovators under one roof. WBT has developed a community of individuals, regardless of industry sector, geography, and funding sources with a singular goal of bringing emerging companies and technologies to market.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500