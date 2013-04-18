Seegrid for Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Robotics Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- On March 14-16, FIRST held a robotics competition for local students between the ages of 14 and 18 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA where local high schools formed teams of 25 to compete against one another. This year, 45 teams participated in the event and of those teams, 6 will go to Nationals in St. Louis in April. A local Pittsburgh team, Girls of Steel will be going to Nationals and also won the Engineering Inspiration Award.



FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a non-profit organization that designs accessible, innovative programs which inspire young people to pursue education and career opportunities in science, engineering, technology, and math while building self-confidence, knowledge and life skills.



Seegrid Principal Engineer, Ray Delissio, mentored and coached the Frobotics team from Franklin Regional High School. He spent hours working with the students guiding them through the build process. “It was great to see the students so excited and eager to learn something new. Their enthusiasm was contagious. Each time the group got together they learned something new, worked together as a team, and experienced something they will never forget,” enthused Delissio.



The teams were given parts kits at the beginning of January and had to build robots from those parts. Teams had mentors and coaches from their communities who guided the students through the building process; students built the robots completely on their own. Robots needed to be built to move around an enclosed playing filed and throw frisbees into the goal area. There were four different slots that the frisbee could be thrown into and each slot represented a different number of points. The team with the highest number of points at the end of each round would move onto the next. Seegrid is proud to support the next generation of robotics engineers and scientists.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



