Seegrid GT10 Robotic Industrial Truck in Europe Profiled in Forkliftaction.com

Recently in Forkliftaction.com Seegrid launched the GT10 robotic industrial truck tow tractor in the European Union after extensive review and testing. Fully compliant with all the requirements for CE marking, the GT10 is currently in use in North America. Seegrid COO Mitchell Weiss says: "Compliance with the comprehensive CE requirements assures both the health and safety of European workers, as well as presents American users an additional level of confidence."



Weiss adds that Seegrid chose to launch the machine in the EU because European factories have "high labor rates and greater requirements for worker ergonomics. As a result, they use quite a lot of automation. The GT10 will support these automated operations by delivering goods reliably and on time, while reducing manned travel time and risks associated with driving trucks."



Weiss notes that with the large European manufacturing base, Seegrid expects the GT10 to be used primarily in parts-to-line applications. "Many of Seegrid’s customers are multinationals, and often corporate leaders are not based in North America. As a world-class leader, we need to ship our technology worldwide, added Weiss.



Weiss is responsible for the strategic and operational leadership of the engineering and manufacturing departments. He is also the co-author of "Industrial Robotics: Technology, Programming and Applications" and holds 20 patents.



Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



