Seegrid GT10 Tow Tractor Robot Wins a 2014 Edison Award

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Last evening at the 2014 Edison Awards Annual Gala held in San Francisco, CA, the Seegrid automated GT10 tow tractor was awarded a 2014 Edison Award.



Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Herbal, was very pleased and commented, “Seegrid is honored to receive the prestigious award in the Applied Technology, Industrial Productivity category. It is our mission to provide superior game-changing products that deliver customers with a competitive advantage to rapidly increase profitability and improve the overall efficiency, safety, and productivity in their operation. Receiving this award is a testament to the entire team’s dedication to delivering innovative products.”



Frank Bonafilia, Edison Awards’ executive director, shared, “It’s exciting to see companies like Seegrid continuing Thomas Edison’s legacy of challenging conventional thinking. Edison Awards recognize the game-changing products and services, and the teams that brought them to consumers.”



Edison Award nominees are judged by more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from across the nation. These votes are an acknowledgment in meeting stringent criteria of quality. The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The 2014 Edison Awards were sponsored by Ipsos.



About Seegrid Corporation

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks, tow tractors, and walkie stackers optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Seegrid vision-guided AGVs deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. In addition to the 2014 Edison Award, Seegrid was also recently named Manufacturer of the Year, and awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the company is quickly expanding its global presence, and will be seen at CeMAT at Hall 27, Booth H12. CeMAT 2014 runs from May 19 to May 23, 2014, in Hannover, Germany. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500