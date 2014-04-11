Seegrid GT45 Guided by Seegrid P50 C Tow Tractor at CeMAT 2014

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2014 -- Seegrid’s revolutionary vision-guided technology provides a simple, affordable, flexible automation solution for the transport of materials handling. Seegrid GT45 Tow Tractor and Guided by Seegrid P50 C Tow Tractor will be exhibited at CeMat 2014 to meet global demand of robotic industrial trucks. Seegrid will be exhibiting at Hall 27, Booth H12. CeMAT 2014 runs from May 19 to May 23, 2014, in Hannover, Germany.



The GT45 Tow Tractor and Guided by Seegrid P50 C Tow Tractor are state of the art yet simple to use, as they do not require any additional infrastructure, costly expansion or redesign into a facility, or a specialized team of engineers to install, support, or operate the vehicle. The vehicle offers fast and effective deployment within hours instead of weeks, has the ability to change routes quickly and easily, and operates safely with workers and equipment.



CeMAT intralogistics trade fair will feature a significant increase in the number of exhibitors from abroad. The fair is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 nations and occupy more than 1,291,600 square feet of exhibition space. The fair is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 nations and occupy more than 1,291,600 square feet of exhibition space.



Dori Kozak, Seegrid’s Marketing Manager commented, “This is a great time for European manufacturing companies to reevaluate, reanalyze, and explore better, more efficient, productive and effective ways to operate. This year, Seegrid has made it simple for small and large companies to improve upon processes in their facility with our GT45 Tow Tractor and Guided by Seegrid P50 C Tow Tractor. We make it simple, affordable, and flexible, providing risk free automation.



About Seegrid

Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), is the cutting-edge robotic industry truck leader. Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500