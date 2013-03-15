Seegrid GWS35 Vision-Guided Walkie Stacker Provides Flexible Automation

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The driverless GWS35 walkie stacker provides the ultimate in robotic industrial truck automation, flexibility, affordability, and simplicity. Built on an off-the-shelf Class III walkie stacker chassis, and equipped with Seegrid’s vision-guided autonomous navigation system, the GWS35 walkie stacker automatically transports palletized or racked loads throughout manufacturing and warehouse environments without the need for facility modifications, wires, tapes, magnets or lasers.



The GWS35 walkie stacker is equipped with power steering, making it easy for operators to maneuver and train. From kitting and end-of-line, to staging and replenishment, the GWS35 walkie stacker will reduce your cost per move. Extend workforce productivity, improve safety, and lower operating costs, while giving your operators the ability to quickly and easily modify driverless travel routes to support changes in your operations.



Seegrid’s vision-guided Robotic Industrial Trucks deliver affordable transport with a rapid payback period. This provides you with flexibility and benefits to spare, including:



- Allow workers to focus on higher value tasks within a facility

- Cost effective initial investment and low total cost of ownership

- Lowers labor costs while increasing operational flexibility

- Meets and exceeds performance standards by reducing long, inefficient manned travel

- Easy to operate: Perform multiple routes for one shift and quickly changes routes for second and third shifts

- Integrates safely with workers and equipment, reducing employee injuries and product and facility damage

- Quickly and efficiently train personnel on set-up and maintenance on familiar platforms

- With Seegrid’s WalkThruThenWork technology, GWS35 Walkie Stacker sets up in hours, not weeks or months



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013.



Seegrid Corporation

http://seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500