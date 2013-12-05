Seegrid Highlights Benefits of Flexible AGVs in Distribution Centers

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Distribution is in a continuous battle to decrease costs, improve margins, and improve employee productivity. Seegrid’s Director of Sales for North America, Derek Roberts makes the case on the company’s blog that distribution centers provide an opportunity to wisely apply flexible and affordable automated guided vehicles (AGVs).



Roberts noted, “Traditional AGVs are material handling systems engineered for specific tasks; Seegrid’s AGVs are the first and perhaps only ‘Distribution AGV’ solution capable of meeting the requirements of the volatile distribution environment. These unique vision-guided AGVs are simply trained by the end user. Changes to the AGV’s tasks can be made in minutes, providing the distribution industry with a flexible distribution solution able to easily adapt to the ever changing environment.”



In the past, traditional AGVs have been limited to facilities with high volumes and low SKU counts due to the very high cost of the systems. The Seegrid flexible AGV can be implemented for approximately 20% of the cost of traditional AGV systems. From the time a distribution facility makes the decision to implement a traditional AGV system to actual productive work can be as long as 12 months. Seegrid’s trainable flexible AGVs are in operation a few weeks after a purchase decision is made, making the ROI extremely attractive.



Roberts sums up the benefit of Seegrid’s AGV, “The Seegrid industrial trucks offer a low cost and risk-free method of automating material movement that can be easily implemented and modified with the added advantage of having a very reasonable TCO, Total Cost to Own, over the vehicle life span. A small savings of just $5-$6 per hour can turn into close to $500,000 in a 24/7 operation.”



Roberts was trained as an electronics engineer in the United Kingdom and early in his career he emigrated from England to the United States. He has extensive experience in sales and marketing of capital equipment. For the past 20 years Roberts has been primarily involved with the sales and marketing of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and the industrial application of robots.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://blog.seegrid.com/Blog/bid/354709/Benefits-of-Flexible-AGVs-in-Distribution-Centers.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Seegrid was recently awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500