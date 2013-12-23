Seegrid Hires Director of Product Development Expert Jeff Christensen Profiled in Robotics Tomorrow

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Robotics Tomorrow recently profiled Seegrid, maker of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV’s). To accommodate Seegrid’s growth the company hired Jeff Christensen as Director of Product Development and reports to Mike Straub, Vice President of Engineering. The Director of Product Development role at Seegrid synthesizes the needs of customers and organizes and prioritizes these needs into our product development plan.



Christensen expressed his excitement about joining the Seegrid team, “Innovation is hard work, but it’s also incredibly exciting and satisfying. Seegrid is poised for explosive growth, and is applying its significant technology expertise to delivering revolutionary market-oriented products. I look forward to being an advocate for our customers, and helping shape the future of materials handling. Seegrid’s flexible AGVs will lower cost while increasing reliability and safety. This is a win/win value proposition that is rare with cutting edge technology products.”



According to the article, Straub remarked on Christensen’s leadership experience in software-based companies, an accomplished technology innovator, demonstrated business acumen, and expertise in human-computer interaction. All of these skill sets are important to Seegrid’s product development. “Christensen provides the most value to Seegrid primarily delivering on the Product Management function. In addition, I am excited about leveraging Christensen’s expertise in human-computer interaction in improving how our customers use our robots more easily,” noted Straub.



Christensen has been a leader in enterprise technology startup companies for nearly 20 years; always focused on understanding market needs and delivering great products to meet them. His experience as a system designer and producer spans many industries, including military, oil & gas, economic development, data-driven conservation, and national media.



RoboticsTomorrow.com is an eMagazine of news, articles and interviews covering the trends and breakthroughs in the robotics industry. With an emphasis on the state of the art and on the horizon technologies that have strong prospects of commercialization.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. In addition to Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Recently, Seegrid was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500