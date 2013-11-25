Seegrid Hires Materials Handling Expert Bill Edgy to Grow US Southeast Region

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Seegrid is growing. To accommodate this growth the company hired Bill Edgy as Regional Sales Manager and reports to Derek Roberts, Director of Sales. Edgy will cover the Southeast Region of the US.



Edgy shared his excitement about joining the Seegrid team, “The Seegrid technology of vision guidance will allow my customers to be more productive, more efficient, and better prepared to service customers’ needs. This excites me for several reasons; it sets Seegrid apart from most of our competitors and makes us a value added partner instead of just another vendor. Seegrid is constantly looking for product enhancements, new products, and new ways to apply the vision guided technology to other types of material handling equipment. All of these things increase sales and that really excites me.”



John Hayes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, North America, explained why the dramatic staff increases are necessary noting, “We have seen a 350% increase in Seegrid robotic industrial truck orders year to date when compared to 2012. Also known as flexible AGVs, this extraordinary growth is proof the manufacturing sector has recovered; material handling and distribution centers are expanding quickly because the demand for our products has never been stronger. We are adding talented and experienced staff to ensure the quality and customer care continues to be a hallmark of our company, our brand, and our reputation.”



The growth at Seegrid is expected to continue at this rapid pace for several years. One of the elements for the Seegrid growth model is the “Try before you buy program.” It allows potential customers to see how the Seegrid technology operates in their plants and distribution centers or warehouses, assuring that it is the right product every time. Seegrid has eliminated the guess work in selecting an AGV.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Seegrid was recently named a top player in Global Mobile Robotics by Motley Fool as well as recently awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500