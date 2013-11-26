Seegrid Hires Sales Expert Gary Ensey to Grow US Western Region

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Seegrid is growing. To accommodate this growth, the company hired Gary Ensey as regional sales manager and reports to Derek Roberts, Director of Sales. Ensey will oversee Seegrid’s Western region of the US.



Ensey expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Seegrid team commenting, “The most exciting thing about joining the Seegrid sales team is the opportunity to sell a high-tech product into a mostly untapped market. The Seegrid technology lends itself to almost all markets and gives me the opportunity to sell our product into the various industries in need of automation. Seegrid's flexible AGVs give the customer a low cost, easy to install, and flexible alternative to other solutions. By freeing up the employee, it also gives the company better utilization of their workforce and reduces labor costs.”



John Hayes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, North America, explained why the dramatic staff increase is necessary noting, “We have seen a 350% increase in Seegrid robotic industrial truck orders year to date when compared to 2012. Also known as flexible AGVs, this extraordinary growth is proof the manufacturing sector has recovered. Material handling and distribution centers are expanding quickly because the demand for our products has never been stronger. We are adding talented and experienced staff to ensure the quality and customer care continues to be a hallmark of our company, our brand, and our reputation.”



One of the elements for the Seegrid growth model is the “Try before you buy program.” It allows potential customers to see how the Seegrid technology operates in their plants and distribution centers or warehouses, assuring that it is the right product every time. Seegrid has eliminated the guess work in selecting an AGV.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Seegrid was recently awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500