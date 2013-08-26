Seegrid Interview Reveals Rationale for Success in the Automotive Industry

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- In the recent Material Handling Solutions Blog posted on Trilogiq USA’s company website, Trilogiq USA interviewed leaders from Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks to speak about their innovative automotive industry solutions. In an article entitled, “Seegrid Answers 6 Key Questions Regarding Flexibility in Automation,” Trilogiq USA’s partner was able to get an in-depth look into what makes Seegrid so successful in the automotive industry.



Robotic industrial trucks, also known as flexible AGVs, will play a major role in stream lining the automotive industry. By implementing robotic trucks, the automotive industry is able to address the non-stop demand for improved productivity. These unmanned vehicles drive a decrease in labor costs, improve safety and health of workers, and improve efficiencies.



The hot trend in the automotive industry right now is supermarket kitting. When automation is added to the supermarket kitting application, the result is a higher delivery frequency. By utilizing the flexibility of robotic industrial trucks, upfront costs are reduced compared to the financial risk involved with traditional automated guided vehicles.



Companies like Daimler Trucks North America needed flexibility to change routes and were faced with rising labor costs. Similarly, AISIN USA Manufacturing needed to improve cycle times and develop continuous lean process improvements.



“The robots help the employees work more efficiently in the manufacturing area. Team members even provide suggestions on how to improve our lean process with the use of robots. Seegrid robots greatly reduce cycle time in getting components parts to the manufacturing area from the receiving dock. The robots also help in moving finished goods from the order pulling areas in shipping to the shipping docks,” noted, Mark Hamilton, Transportation/Logistics Specialist, AISIN USA Manufacturing.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://tinyurl.com/kdchojv



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500