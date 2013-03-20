Seegrid Launches GT10 Robotic Industrial Truck Tow Tractor in Europe

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Seegrid announced the GT10 Robotic Industrial Truck Tow Tractor to the European Union. After extensive review and testing, the GT10 is fully compliant with all the requirements for CE marking, the machinery directive, and health and safety regulations for use in industrial applications. This is the same GT10 product that is currently in use in North America. According to Mitchell Weiss, Chief Operating Officer for Seegrid, “Compliance with the comprehensive CE requirements assures both the health and safety of European workers, as well as presents American users an additional level of confidence.”



Weiss shared why Seegrid has chosen to launch the GT10 Tow Tractor in Europe. “European factories have high labor rates and greater requirements for worker ergonomics. As a result they use quite a lot of automation. The GT10 will support these automated operations by delivering goods reliably and on time, while reducing manned travel time, and risks associated with driving trucks.”



Weiss also noted that with the large European manufacturing base, Seegrid expects the GT10 to be used primarily in parts-to-line applications. Seegrid is establishing dealer relationships and recognizes the need to work globally to satisfy the needs of customers. Weiss clarified, “Many of Seegrid’s customers are multi-nationals, and often corporate leaders are not based in North America. As a world-class leader, we need to ship our technology worldwide.”



European manufacturers already possess sophistication with technology and robotics. As the European economy recovers from recession, there is a strong need for improved productivity and capacity. Seegrid has a unique and proven offering with a significant installed base in North America, and is highly adaptable for Europe.



Weiss is responsible for the strategic and operational leadership of the engineering and manufacturing departments. Weiss is the co-author of Industrial Robotics: Technology, Programming and Applications. He holds twenty patents and earned several academic and industry awards, including being named to IndustryWeek's Top 50 R&D Professionals.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013.



