Seegrid makes Recommendations to Manufacturers Considering Buying Automated Guided Vehicles

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- John Hayes, Seegrid’s Vice President of US Sales and Marketing, recommended to manufacturers three considerations when buying an automated guided vehicle (AGV). AGVs, also known as driverless vehicles, provide simplicity, affordability, and flexibility to the material handling industry. Hayes recently wrote on Seegrid’s blog, “Although robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage, it is important for companies to understand what factors to consider prior to buying any automated guided vehicle.”



First, Hayes’ encouraged manufacturers to consider return on investment (ROI). Whether a CFO, a Distribution Center Manager, or a VP of Operations, the most important consideration when buying an automated guided vehicle, is the ROI. To make any purchase there needs to be a verifiable return; start with a simple hurdle calculation. There are several methods, but this is the easiest formula. In the most simplistic terms, divide the cost of the equipment by the amount of labor savings recognized.



The second consideration included the safety of employees, products, and facilities. Hayes commented, “Seegrid goes the extra mile when considering flexible AGV safety and uses non-contact safety devices to prevent contact with employees and equipment. This equipment is part to the safety system of the vehicle; it is fail-safe and the vehicle will not operate in an unsafe condition.”



Finally, Hayes noted the third AGV purchase consideration is simplicity, “ROI and Safety will always be the first two most important factors to consider when buying automated guided vehicles. There is something to be said about simplicity. Seegrid’s guiding principles requires that customers’ costs are kept down, customers’ employees are kept safe, and flexible AGVs, robotic industrial trucks, can be installed in hours and maintained in-house.”



To read the blog in its entirety click link: http://tinyurl.com/lcr29wy.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500