Seegrid Mitchell Weiss Chief Operations Officer Interviewed on Manufacturing Revival Radio

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Manufacturing Revival Radio, a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing, interviewed special guest Mitchell Weiss Chief Operations Officer. Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood hosts of the radio program interviewed the material handling leader. Seegrid sponsored the show during the first day of MODEX 2014; the company is the maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) for the material handling industry.



Weiss explained, “The core technologies we use in our trucks are stereo cameras. Just like human beings, you tell how far something is away from you by how your two eyes focus on them differently. We take two pictures of the same thing at the same time, and we can look at the slight differences picture to picture, and that tells us how far away all the features are from the picture. It occurred to us a few years ago, that his stuff is useful in a lot of other things.”



Manufacturing Revival Radio is a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing. The hosts interviewed thought leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with manufacturing in the 21st Century — both in the U.S. and around the globe. Manufacturing.net is a syndication partner of Manufacturing Revival Radio. Seegrid is proud to have industry experts to discuss these topics and critical issues.



To listen to the entire podcast, go to: http://manufacturing-revival.com/mitchell-weiss/.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid was also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Seegrid is a Finalist for the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500