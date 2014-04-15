Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Growing time and budget pressures are causing more and more companies to seek improved performances in internal material flows and turnover. At the same time, as vehicles and transport systems are offering ever better performance possibilities, executives are increasingly aware of the field of materials handling. In recent years in particular, a range of innovations and new drive engineering technologies have greatly increased machine efficiency. This has led to shortened amortization times and an increasingly investment-friendly climate, which in turn help promote the development of new innovations.



CeMAT has established itself internationally as the leading marketplace for new developments in this field. Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles, will be at CeMAT May 19-23, 2014 in Hannover, Germany. Seegrid will be exhibiting at Hall 27, Booth H12.



The machines themselves are also getting smarter all the time and cutting-edge research promises to make them even more intelligent. A current research trend is in driverless transport vehicles that communicate with one another and accomplish tasks independently.



Seegrid is poised for dramatic growth among manufacturers and distributors in Europe during 2014. The growing need for intelligent – simple and flexible – Material Handling automation can present a fast return on investment highlights Seegrid as the best choice for European companies in 2014.



Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



About Seegrid

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Seegrid is a Finalist for the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500