Seegrid Names Amanda Merrell Marketing Director

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Seegrid Corporation, the leading manufacturer of vision-guided robotic industrial trucks announced Amanda Merrell has been promoted to Marketing Director. John Hayes, Vice President of U.S. Sales and Marketing, stated, “Merrell has proven herself to be an indispensable part of the Seegrid marketing team by setting strategy, establishing compelling messaging, and utilizing innovative means of disseminating that messaging.”



Merrell has utilized unconventional approaches to the material handling industry that have been directly responsible for establishing extraordinary brand awareness for Seegrid. Her efforts landed Seegrid as one of the 50 World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2013 and one of top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Companies by Fast Company magazine. This promotion is well-deserved recognition of the systems Merrell implemented for tracking and ranking programs to verify the effectiveness of business development and marketing campaigns.



As marketing director, Merrell will be responsible for overseeing marketing and public relations initiatives and continue to bring a fresh and unique spin on marketing material handling equipment. Merrell is also responsible for interface and coordination of efforts with editors, journalists, conferences, tradeshows, and the firm’s external public relations firm. “Seegrid’s vision-guided robotic industrial trucks are revolutionizing the material handling industry…I am proud to be a part of the Seegrid team. Working for a state-of-the-art robotics company that provides a solution to manufacturing and distribution companies as well as reducing operating costs and improving efficiency and productivity is an honor,” remarked Merrell.



Merrell joined Seegrid in 2010 after graduating from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Communications with an emphasis in public relations.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



