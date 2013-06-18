Seegrid Names Material Handling AGV Expert John Hayes as Vice President of U.S. Sales and Marketing

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Seegrid Corporation, the leading manufacturer of vision-guided robotic industrial trucks announced that material handling AGV (automated guided vehicle) expert, John Hayes has been promoted to vice president of U.S. sales and marketing. According to Anthony Horbal, Chief Executive Officer for Seegrid, “John Hayes joined Seegrid as National Account Manager in 2012 to expand our U.S sales efforts. 2013 has been our strongest year in unit sales and Hayes has greatly contributed to this success. He is most deserving of this recognition.”



As vice president of U.S. sales and marketing, Hayes will be responsible for overseeing sales, business development, applications engineering, and marketing services for Seegrid.



“Seegrid is the pioneer and leader in vision-guided robotic industrial trucks and we are poised to make a game-changing global impact on the material handling industry and I am very happy to be a part of this team and my new leadership role within Seegrid. I am confident that my extensive background in material handling automation has greatly impacted Seegrid and I look forward to increasing our sales efforts exponentially over the next several years,” reported John Hayes as the new Vice President of U.S. Sales and Marketing.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



