Seegrid Offers 2013 Try Before You Buy Pallet Truck Program

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Seegrid, the maker of flexible robotic industrial trucks, offers a Try Before You Buy program to alleviate the stress of management purchasing approval that may delay the use and cost-savings that Seegrid trucks provide. In a recent company blog, Seegrid’s Vice President of US Sales and Marketing, John Hayes suggested, “Avoiding all of that stress is possible with the new Seegrid program: Try Before You Buy. A Seegrid flexible AGV pallet truck will be brought to your facility before you purchase one. Typically when buying a pallet truck multiple departments within the organization do research on the product, make phone calls, receive a few quotes, and then submit the quote for approval. There is no guarantee that once the equipment arrives that it will work properly or fit into the facility. Now Seegrid offers that guarantee.”



Hayes offered the advantages of the program, “Seeing the pallet truck working and fitting into your facility makes the decision to buy the pallet truck easier (for senior management) and less stressful (for operations managers and shift supervisors). No guessing or hoping that it is the right pallet truck; you will buy because you know it is the right choice for your facility.”



This is a limited offer. GP8 demonstrations must be scheduled no later than December 20, 2013. If manufacturers would like to take advantage of this opportunity they can fill out a free demo form here: http://tinyurl.com/nyew7nk. Industrial leaders can also schedule a vehicle demonstration by contacting sales@seegrid.com or calling 877-SEEGRID and they will set up a time to come to the facility to try the GP8 automated tow tractor out before a purchase is made. This offer is only available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://tinyurl.com/mleuhb5.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500