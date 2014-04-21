Seegrid Offers Complimentary eTicket to CeMAT 2014

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles, will be at CeMAT May 19-23, 2014 in Hannover, Germany. Seegrid will be exhibiting the GT45 tow tractor and Guided by Seegrid P50 C tow tractor at Hall 27, Booth H12. Seegrid is offering a complimentary eTicket for the CeMAT show.



To register for free admission to CeMAT go to:

https://preview.hs-sites.com/_hcms/preview/content/624504417?portalId=276636&_preview=true&preview_key=vXmq0s6v.



Complete the form to receive the URL link with online code within 24 hours. Simply use the code to activate the complimentary ticket by completing registration information. Once the account is activated, Duetsche Messe AG will send a PDF of the free eticket. As an added bonus, the eTicket is valid on all GVH transportation in the Greater Hannover Region.



By attending the international show, business leaders will have the opportunity to visit materials handling experts to discuss potential applications in their facility. Additionally, by visiting the Seegrid booth material handling professionals will discover the benefits of a flexible AGV for their warehouse or manufacturing facility as well as learn about Seegrid’s risk-free automation with our 'Try Before You Buy' program. Seegrid will be hosting an afternoon speaking session in Hall 27 Stand B08 to explore current Intralogistics technology trends in North America (MHI).



Seegrid is poised for dramatic growth among manufacturers and distributors in Europe during 2014. The growing need for intelligent – simple and flexible – Material Handling automation can present a fast return on investment highlights Seegrid as the best choice for European companies in 2014.



Guided by Seegrid flexible AGVs utilize vision-guided technology for navigation, with no changes to the infrastructure. The innovative technology allows vehicles to be trained and deployed in a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility quickly and efficiently, eliminating non-value-added repetitive tasks. The vision system provides operators complete route flexibility, as the AGV routing can be re-programmed in a matter of minutes supporting the up-to-date needs of every facility.



About Seegrid

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Seegrid (http://www.seegrid.com), the prognosis for continued growth for Seegrid is exceptional, and whether developing robotic vision-guided solutions for manufacturing, warehousing or distribution centers, Seegrid is part of the reform for the materials handling industry for Europe. Seegrid is a Finalist for the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - Europe

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500