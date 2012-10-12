Seegrid PACK EXPO Press Conference Tuesday, October 30th in Chicago

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Pittsburgh-based Seegrid Corp. (http://www.seegrid.com), is the leading Robotic Industrial Truck manufacturer worldwide; industrial robots are creating more jobs in warehousing and manufacturing facilities. The company has recognized the economic change in manufacturing. There is a strong increased demand for driverless industrial robots to transport goods horizontally without wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGVs) systems. These industrial robots are manufactured in America and support American manufacturing and warehousing companies— keeping America at the forefront of innovation and technology.



Seegrid Corporation will present an important press conference during the PACK EXPO Convention on Tuesday, October 30, 2012 at 1pm in press conference room N-427a. Led by Michael M. Hasco, Chief Growth Officer of Seegrid, the changing role of robotic industrial trucks in printing, packaging, and warehouse distribution will be highlighted.



Before joining Seegrid, Hasco served as the vice president of global account sales for H.J. Heinz Company, where he designed and successfully led a global accounts cross-functional foodservice team in the United States, Europe, and Asia. During his time with Heinz, Hasco increased global accounts sales by 139.8%. As vice president of global account sales, Hasco was responsible globally for McDonalds, Burger King, and Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell).



Hasco indicated that the changing demands, thin margins, and increasing labor costs have forced companies to seek rapid ROI material handling solutions. Companies such as American Packaging Corp have seen significant benefits from the use of Seegrid robotic industrial trucks.



PACK EXPO International 2012 brings together more than 46,000 buyers from all over the globe and 1,800-plus leading suppliers, showcasing state-of-the art materials, machinery and methods for packaging and processing in every market. Far and away the industry's premier event, PACK EXPO International comprises more than 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space. The event takes place on October 28-31, 2012 in Chicago at McCormick Place. Seegrid is located at booth Booth # N6143.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500