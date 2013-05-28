Seegrid People on the Move Featured in Canadian Manufacturing Material Management and Distribution Magazine

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- According to Canadianmanufacting.com Evan Rago was featured in the “Who’s on the move this week” portion of the magazine. The online magazine reported, “The Robotics Company Seegrid Corp has hired Evan Rago as an application engineer. He will perform pre-sales engineering of robotic industrial truck systems for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Seegrid.”



Rago will be responsible for determining system requirements, product selection, pricing, system layouts, and proposal generation for potential Seegrid customers. Rago will provide support to the Seegrid sales team by assessing customer sites and assisting with customer presentations. The position requires day-to-day interaction with sales management, sales, engineering, and customers.



Before joining Seegrid, Rago was employed by Joy Mining Machinery as a project manager. He led and facilitated multiple kaizen events, including 5S, kanban, and work cell relocation/redesign. He analyzed facility layouts and optimized material handling and work flow. When employed at UPMC, Rago worked on material handling projects to allocate nurses time more productively while increasing the quality of the care given to the patient. Prior experience includes professional experience at Walgreens and Westinghouse.



Canadianmanufacturing.com is the online center where industry connects. The magazine is the industrial news and information hub for Canada. The online publications include ten of the most-read industrial magazines. The magazine has integrated their Buyer’s Guides’ and the Fraser’s Directory into Canada’s largest online database of industrial firms available.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



