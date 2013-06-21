Seegrid Presents at Automation Robotics and Supply Chain Conference in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Seegrid Corporation will be attending and presenting at the Automation Robotics & Supply Chain Conference in Pittsburgh, PA from July 16-17, 2013. Automation, Robotics & Supply Chain Conference will be comprised of system integrators, robotics and automation technology providers, and the companies which currently utilize that technology.



Michael Hasco, Seegrid’s Chief Growth Officer will be co-presenting with Rob Kuchta from Giant Eagle. Hasco and Kuchta will be sharing a case study about Giant Eagle; the presentation is entitled, “ROI for a Completed Automation/Robotics Project.” The presentation will be held on July 16th from 8:45am-9:30am.



Mitchell Weiss, Seegrid’s Chief Operating Officer will be participating in a panel discussion on "Robotics Manufacturers Perspectives-Making the Case for Robotics in the Automated Supply Chain." This panel for robotics manufacturers will provide insight into how technologies provide the flexibility needed in the 21st century distribution center. The session is on July 17th from 8:00am-9:00am.



The summit will teach attendees how to plan, operate, and justify the costs of an automated supply chain and materials handling operation. The Summit is an opportunity to network with leaders in the field, share experiences with peers, build strategies, and strike deals that will empower leaders to offer more services in an increasingly complex market and generate greater profit for businesses.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for w ire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



