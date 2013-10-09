Seegrid Presents Flexible AGV at Material Handling Expo in Michigan on Thursday

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Seegrid, maker of flexible robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), will present demonstrations of their flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles tomorrow, Thursday, October 10th at the Second Annual Material Handling Solution Expo. Robotic industrial trucks offer a flexible, cost effective solution for the automated movement of products. Manufacturing facilities and warehouses operating Seegrid robots experience reduced labor costs, increased safety, reduced product damage, and improved productivity and efficiency.



John Hayes, Seegrid’s Vice President of US Sales and Marketing discussed the simplicity of training and operating a Seegrid flexible AGV, “Anyone can train and operate the flexible AGV. Even though flexible AGVs are complex robots, the vision system allows anyone to train and operate the vehicles. Engineers are not needed for installation, updates, or route modifications. Because the vehicles are built from familiar industrial truck platforms, operators recognize the vehicle and adapt quickly to use. On-site maintenance staff is able to perform pm requirements and routine troubleshooting and maintenance. This added benefit keeps costs down and the fleet control in the hands of the facility manager.”



Trilogiq USA, the host of the Expo, based in Livonia, Michigan, develops new methods and applications for manufacturing companies. Years of growth in capabilities, geographic reach, and comprehensive one-stop-shopping solutions have created a wide scope and value proposition for Trilogiq USA’s customers.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500