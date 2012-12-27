Seegrid Profiled in Modern Material Handling RoboBusiness Leadership Summit

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- In a recent issue of Modern Materials Handling, Associate editor Josh Bond wrote about RoboBusiness Leadership Summit. He discussed the future of robotics. Profiled in the article is Giant Eagle, one of the nation’s largest privately held multi-format food and fuel retailers. The company had to address how to handle inbound pallets beyond the manned hi-lift industrial vehicles used to putaway the product. Between twenty and thirty percent of inbound freight is now handled by three Seegrid GP8 double robotic pallet trucks at their retail support center in Crafton, Pennsylvania. Giant Eagle uses driverless robotic pallet trucks to “streak” (moving pallets from one area to another) inbound delivered pallets to a drop zone via WMS (Warehouse Management System). Currently the robots are used for inbound delivered pallets. The company is evaluating opportunities to use the same process for outbound deliveries.



Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. The company has recognized the economic change in manufacturing. There is a strong increased demand for driverless industrial robots to transport goods horizontally without wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGVs) systems. These industrial robots are manufactured in America and support American manufacturing and warehousing companies— keeping America at the forefront of innovation and technology.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by the leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Seegrid will be exhibiting at booth 1531 during ProMat2013 January 21st -24th.



Seegrid Corporation

http://seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500