Seegrid Profiled in Modern Materials Handling 2014 Casebook and Buyers Guide

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Seegrid, maker of flexible automated guided vehicles (AGVs), is featured in the October issue of Modern Materials Handling 2014 Casebook & Buyers’ Guide. The article titled, “Manufacturer Deploys Robotic Industrial Trucks,” is located on page 17 of the guide.



The coverage profiles Aisin automotive parts manufacturer seeking a way to increase efficiency and productivity. By deploying a fleet of Seegrid robotic industrial trucks the company was able to cut costs, reduce inventory, and improve safety. The company enjoys an overall reduction in materials handling cost, with the robots virtually eliminating robot damage, facility damage, accidents, and injuries. The robots have also enabled the company to move team members into more value-added jobs.



Mark Hamilton, Logistics and Transportation Specialist for Aisin, commented, “The robotic trucks make it easy for the operator out on the shop floor to make changes, and in an environment like ours, that is very important. The robots are user friendly in all aspects, from training, to day-to-day normal operations of the vehicle.”



AISIN is an automotive parts manufacturing facility located in Seymour, Indiana. The plant is one million square feet and employs approximately 1,700 team members. Quality shows in strong and growing relationships with automotive manufacturers. Quality also shows in ISO 14001 and ISO/TS16949:2002 certifications and continual upgrading of design and manufacturing processes.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500