Seegrid Promotes Dori Kozak to Support Flexible AGV Expansion into Europe and the Middle East.

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Seegrid is growing. To accommodate this growth the company announced Dori Kozak as marketing manager and will report to Director of Marketing, Amanda Merrell.



Kozak will manage the marketing and public relations efforts in Europe and the Middle East. She will also manage the expansion of Seegrid flexible AGVs into other worldwide markets as well as oversee marketing campaigns, PR, media relations, trade events, advertising, promotions, and lead generation.



Kozak commented, “I am thrilled to be part of Seegrid’s marketing team and to have an instrumental role in expanding our flexible AGVs beyond the U.S. market to Europe and the Middle East. Seegrid’s automated pallet trucks and tow tractors are transforming how companies can stay competitive, so to be part of the revolution in the material handling industry is exciting especially being with the company that is the pioneer in vision-guided automated guided vehicle navigation.”



John Hayes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, North America, also welcomed Kozak to the Seegrid team. Hayes explained why the dramatic staff increase is necessary noting, “We have seen a 350% increase in Seegrid robotic industrial truck orders year to date when compared to 2012. Also known as flexible AGVs, this extraordinary growth is proof the manufacturing sector has recovered. Material handling and distribution centers are expanding quickly because the demand for our products has never been stronger. We are adding talented and experienced staff to ensure the quality and customer care continues to be a hallmark of our company, our brand, and our reputation.”



One of the elements for the Seegrid growth model is the “Try before you buy program.” It allows potential customers to see how the Seegrid technology operates in their plants and distribution centers or warehouses, assuring that it is the right product every time. Seegrid has eliminated the guess work in selecting an AGV.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Seegrid was recently awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500