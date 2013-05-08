Seegrid Receives Patent for Repurposing Temporal-Spatial Information

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- The leading robotic material handling company, Seegrid Corp., announced the issuance of US Patent No. 8433442 for “Methods for Repurposing Temporal-Spatial Information Collected by Service Robots” on April 30, 2013. The same patent (Patent No. 2249999) was issued in Europe on March 27, 2013. This patent allows re-use of data gathered while servicing a facility for another service purpose.



The patent describes the use of the information collected by the robot on its travels to be used for another purpose. For example, a robot that is using image data for navigation might also re-use the data later to decide what parts of the facility need cleaning. This patent was co-awarded to robotics pioneer Hans Moravec, co-founder and chief scientific officer of Seegrid Corporation, who commented, “The future of robotics is about data and information. Seegrid Robotic trucks already use and collect more data than any other commercial robots. This patent allows the user to gain more value from the information collected by the robot as it roams their facility.”



Seegrid is the only supplier of commercial vision-guided vehicles, and has developed core technologies that make this possible. The grant of this patent further solidifies Seegrid’s leadership position in the $38 billion dollar material handling forklift market.



Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



