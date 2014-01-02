Seegrid Record Sales Featured in Forkliftaction.com

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- The current Forkliftaction.com, titled, “Growth ahead after patchy 2013,” reported, “One of the big success stories of 2013 has been the growth of driverless automated guided vehicles (AGVs).” According to marketing director Amanda Merrell, “At Seegrid, we have seen a 350% increase in 2013 orders of our flexible AGVs. This obviously points to economic recovery. The majority of our customers are manufacturers, and our sales increase when consumers begin to increase their purchases, which drives increases in manufacturing and distribution."



Forkliftaction.com is the world’s most extensive online news service and business center for materials handling. The media company offers news, business resources, and interactive meeting places for forklift owners, operators, fleet managers, dealers, and manufacturers. Established in 2000 the internet portal has a large dedicated audience of focused business people.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.forkliftaction.com/news/newsdisplay.aspx?nwid=13962&nwtype=411&counter=yes&usid=68177&neid=648.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. In addition to Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Recently, Seegrid was listed as one of Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Seegrid will be exhibiting at Booth #7317 at MODEX in Atlanta, GA on March 17-20, 2014. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500