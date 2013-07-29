Seegrid Responds to Leasing Options in Logistics Management

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Logistics Management Magazine, recently reported with the economy warming, fleet owners are navigating a new array of customized financing options as their fleets return to normal utilization. The article authored by Josh Bond, Contributing Editor entitled, “Lift trucks: Financing for Flexibility,” discussed the increased leasing options has grown in popularity and is now the preferred method for acquiring new equipment. John Hayes, Vice President of U.S. Sales and Marketing at Seegrid, manufacturer of industrial robotic trucks commented, “Traditionally material handling equipment, especially Automatic Guided Vehicles have been difficult for many companies to purchase due to the large capital spend required that in many cases does not meet a business’ Return on Investment requirements. Leasing allows companies to reap the benefits of Automated Equipment while immediately reaching a Return on Investment.



Bond reported, “The key challenge when designing the right lease agreement is “uncertainty.” When signing on the dotted line, how can a fleet owner possibly know what utilization will look like in five years? Thankfully, the uncertainty is now centered around how much more the lift trucks will be used, not how long they’ll stay idle. The popularity of leases is not an accident. Following the economic downturn, finance companies and equipment manufacturers sought to stimulate sales with a growing array of new, more flexible lease structures.”



Hayes added, “Seegrid has been a leader in the leasing of our products by removing the soft costs, which are traditionally excluded from the lease and paid for outside the lease by the customer, from our offering and providing a turnkey solution that is fully covered by leasing companies.”



The article can be read in its entirety at this link: http://www.logisticsmgmt.com/article/lift_trucks_financing_for_flexibility?utm_source=lmpreview&utm_medium=NLT.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell, Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500