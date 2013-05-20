Seegrid Robotic Growth Continues with Addition of Application Engineer Evan Rago

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Seegrid Corporation is leading in the robotic industrial truck market and announced the addition of Evan Rago as an application engineer. Before joining Seegrid, Rago was employed by Joy Mining Machinery as a project manager. He led and facilitated multiple kaizen events, including 5S, kanban, and work cell relocation/redesign. He analyzed facility layouts and optimized material handling and work flow. When employed at UPMC, Rago worked on material handling projects to allocate nurses’ time more productively while increasing the quality of the care given to the patient. Prior experience includes professional experience at Walgreens and Westinghouse.



Rago shared his excitement about joining the Seegrid team and commented, “Seegrid has an excellent team environment. Every single employee here shares a common entrepreneurial drive that I have as well. The most exciting aspect of joining the Seegrid team is the opportunity to be an integral part of sustaining past successes and developing new ones. The privilege of joining the Seegrid team enables me to utilize my past skills acquired from previously held positions, but more importantly gain opportunities that are unparalleled by my previous experiences.”



Michael M. Hasco, Chief Growth Officer for Seegrid Corporation commented, “Seegrid’s increasing sales success requires our continued support. Rago’s hiring represents another step in our long history of successfully recruiting from Pittsburgh’s talent-rich universities. His Industrial Engineering education, and process improvement experience, makes him a good fit for the team. Talent, education, and experience allow us to support our sales growth and customer relationships.”



Hasco also shared, “The growth of RITs in material handling has required that Seegrid be the leader in robotics. New technologies and new demands in this fast growing sector are driving the growth and expansion of the Seegrid engineering staff. Because our clients in the manufacturing and industrial distribution sector demand and require the best from Seegrid, we hire only the best and brightest for our engineering team.”



Rago will play a crucial role in the pre-sales engineering of robotic industrial truck systems. As an applications engineer, he will be responsible for determining system requirements, product selection, pricing, system layouts, and proposal generation for potential Seegrid customers. Rago will provide support to the Seegrid sales team by assessing customer sites and assisting with customer presentations. The position requires day-to-day interaction with sales management, sales, engineering, and customers.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



