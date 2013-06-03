Seegrid Robotic Industrial Truck Leader Adds Suzanne Love as Human Resource Administrator

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Seegrid Corporation the leader in robotic industrial trucks announced the addition of Suzanne Love as Human Resource Administrator. Love will manage all aspects of human resources including benefits administration for medical, dental, vision, and voluntary plans. She will also be responsible recruitment, onboarding for new hires, and processing payroll for hourly and salary employees.



Before joining Seegrid, Love was employed by Enscoe Long Insurance Group, a medical P&C brokerage firm. Love was responsible for human resources and employee benefits for all account groups. In addition, Love served as a wellness coordinator with responsibility for educating account groups on the importance of wellness programs within their organizations and assisting them with the implementation of those programs.



Love shared her excitement about joining the Seegrid team and commented, “I am thrilled to join an innovative organization such as Seegrid with its enormous potential for future growth. I enjoy working in all areas of human resources including employee benefits, recruiting, implementation of policies and procedures, and most importantly dealing daily with the most important resource an organization has—their employees.”



According to David Heilman, Chief Administrative Officer for Seegrid, “Suzanne’s high level of energy and skilled background in human resources makes her an excellent fit for a rapidly growing company like Seegrid. Along with managing human resources, Suzanne will be responsible for launching a company-wide health and wellness program.”



