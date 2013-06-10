Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks Among Hiring Pittsburgh Manufacturers

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Pittsburgh Business Times staff writer, Justine Coyne recently wrote, “Nearly one-third of small and midsize manufacturers and distributors plan to hire in 2013, according to a Sage North America hiring outlook survey released Wednesday.”



Of the 242 respondents, 83 percent cited a stronger demand for their company’s products and services, and 23 percent said an improved economic outlook is helping drive the decision.



“The good news is that most of the manufacturers and distributors we surveyed are planning to increase their workforce or at least stay the course in 2013, but of course we’d all like to see a stronger employment outlook,” Joe Langner, executive vice president of Mid-Market Solutions for Sage North America, said in a press release.



Forty-five percent said they plan to keep employment at the same level, while only 7 percent said they will see a reduction in staff. For these respondents, the economy was a big factor, with 45 percent saying economic uncertainty influenced their decision and 42 percent citing a steady or weakened demand for products and services.



The survey also found that of those small and midsized manufacturers and distributors who have hired or plan to hire this year, 92 percent seek full-time help. Sage said these results seem to run against common speculation that the Affordable Care Act would dampen job growth, specifically affecting the hours of full-time employees.



“Seegrid had a record Q1 and we are forecasting the remainder of 2013 to stay strong. The demand for our robotic industrial trucks has increased and that is the driving force behind our continual addition of talented people to the Seegrid team,” Michael Hasco Chief Growth Officer



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



