Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks Announces Strategic Partnership with Trilogiq USA

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Dave Noble, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Seegrid announced the company has formed an official strategic alliance with Trilogiq USA. According to Noble, “Trilogiq’s leadership in the manufacturing industry, paired with Seegrid's state-of-the-art GT10 driverless tow tractor, provides a simple, cost effective material transport solution, sure to positively impact the bottom line of any organization. Trilogiq carts and trailers can easily be made to handle most any load requirement and Seegrid's flexible vision navigation system on the robot allows users to quickly create new robot travel routes or modify already existing routes. This powerful partnership will provide the most flexible towing solution for any organization."



The GT10 tow tractor is at the core of the Seegrid product line and offers a very unique solution: it can be operated either by a person or as an autonomous robot, and the robot functionality is delivered without wires, tapes, or lasers. Seegrid robots are the perfect solution for any organization looking to reduce fork truck traffic, implement tugger loops, or install an automatic guided cart (AGC) / automatic guided vehicle (AGV) system because they combine the best of those applications with even more flexibility.



With 23 locations worldwide, Trilogiq is a global leader in material handling solutions supporting companies committed to applying continuous improvement strategies. The core offerings include engineering design, physical implementation and integration, and new product development. These services are applied in partnership with plant and management personnel to target improvements in the plant floor environment by implementing ergonomic principles in the work environment to improve safety, integrate new material flow movements, and increase productivity. The result is a reduction in inventory to create flexibility and velocity.



Luman Temby, Director of Operations, North America with Trilogiq USA, said, “Seegrid’s Best in Class approach to the material handling market, top notch team, global presence, and cutting edge products complement our culture and solutions in many of the ways we target for creating strategic partnerships. Seegrid and Trilogiq USA have demonstrated that payback times come in less than a year, and implementation taking only days (compared to weeks or months for a standard AGC / AGV system).”



About Seegrid Corporation

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages.



