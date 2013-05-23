Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks Applauds the Presidents Continued Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing Competitiveness

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- President Obama announced the unique focus areas for the National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI); an important program aimed at leveraging the strengths and assets of particular regions across the country, while also bringing together companies, universities, community colleges, national laboratories and government to partner and co-invest in the development of world-leading manufacturing technologies.



The focus areas for the first three manufacturing institutes, led by the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Energy, include:



- Next Generation Power Electronics Manufacturing

- Digital Manufacturing & Design Innovation

- Lightweight & Modern Metals Manufacturing



These institutes represent an opportunity for the United States to maintain global competitiveness, technological leadership, and provide for jobs.



The President’s proposed plan calls for fifteen, dynamically linked, regional manufacturing clusters across the United States. An open, competitive, merit-based process will select the institutes. “We at Seegrid applaud the President for prioritizing manufacturing. These public-private partnerships will bring together businesses, academia, the government and other key stakeholders in our nation’s innovation-based manufacturing economy to deploy the most advanced technologies and combined resources to improve prospects for domestic job growth and global competitiveness,” remarked Michael M. Hasco, Chief Growth Officer for Seegrid Corporation.



The American Energy and Manufacturing Competitiveness (AEMC) Partnership is part of EERE's Clean Energy Manufacturing Initiative (CEMI), focused on two major goals: increasing U.S. competitiveness in the production of clean energy products, and strengthening U.S. manufacturing competitiveness across the board by increasing energy productivity.



Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



