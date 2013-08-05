Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks Find Home in Automotive Sector Reports Industrial Automation

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- In the current issue of Industrial Automation, manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, authored the feature article entitled, “Why Robotic Industrial Trucks are Transforming Automobile Business.” Cutler wrote, “According to the global automotive research data lower income earners take more sick leave; one also needs to consider the impact of the indirect costs. Increasingly companies are looking to robotic industrial trucks by companies, such as Seegrid, because the robots are never absent. No holidays, no healthcare, just maximized productivity.”



Anthony Horbal, Seegrid CEO, noted, “The rapid growth of Seegrid and projected future growth are due in part to the working relationships with the leading OEMs in the material handling industry. These robotic industrial trucks best address the concerns of every CEO and CFO…business efficiency and increasing productivity. Seegrid accomplishes this requirement in a way no other material handling system can replicate.”



John Hayes, Vice President of US Sales and Marketing for Seegrid shared both an overview of the industry as well as specifics regarding the automotive industry. According to Hayes, “The material handing industry is steadily growing each year, and is the backbone of the global supply chain. The goods produced in manufacturing and distribution facilities must move efficiently and safely.” Hayes also reflected that many automotive manufacturers have implemented supermarkets or mini-stores throughout their facilities. Placing supermarkets near work cells reduces the amount of travel made by water spiders and material handling vehicles. When automation is added to a super market kitting application, higher delivery frequently occurs.



To read the entire article click to link:



https://www.seegrid.com/sites/default/files/seegrid_industrial_automation.pdf.



