Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks Make Top 50 Robotics Business Review

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Robotics Business Review is the number one resource reporting and analyzing up-to-the-minute business developments, technology developments and financial transactions across the fast-changing landscape of global robotics. Includes full access to the RBR50 — complete profiles and analysis on the Top 50 compelling robotics companies worldwide. This insider's edge to must-have business and industry news with Robotics Business Review recently announced that Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks made the Top 50 list.



The RBR50 is a list of the most influential public and private companies in the global robotics industry. The RBR editorial team and an advisory board of key industry players selected the RBR50 based on factors such as innovation, groundbreaking application, commercial success and commercial potential with an eye towards representing many different levels and facets of the robotics industry ecosystem. The list is dynamic with companies entering and leaving on an annual basis.



This is a real honor for Seegrid because this is a list of the most influential public & private companies in the global robotics industry! Innovation, groundbreaking application, commercial success and commercial potential are the factors used by the Robotics Business Review editorial team to select the RBR50. Some of them are diminutive laboratories, some others are giant conglomerates, and still others are small now but with an emerging edge on success.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013.



Seegrid Corporation

http://seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500