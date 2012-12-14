Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks Prove Ideal for Giant Eagle Grocery Retailer

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Giant Eagle, one of the nation’s largest privately held multi-format food and fuel retailers, had to address how to handle inbound pallets beyond the manned hi-lift industrial vehicles used to put away the product. Between twenty and thirty percent of inbound freight is now handled by three Seegrid GP8 double robotic pallet trucks at their retail support center in Crafton, Pennsylvania. Giant Eagle uses driverless robotic pallet trucks to “streak” (moving pallets from one area to another) inbound delivered pallets to a drop zone via WMS (Warehouse Management System). Currently the robots are used for inbound delivered pallets. The company is evaluating opportunities to use the same process for outbound deliveries. The full case study text can be found at http://www.seegrid.com/images/pdf/giant_eagle_casestudy_11_20_12.pdf.



Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. According to Pittsburgh-based Seegrid Corp. (http://www.seegrid.com), the leader in Robotic Industrial Trucks manufacturer, industrial robots are creating more jobs in warehousing and manufacturing facilities. The company has recognized the economic change in manufacturing. There is a strong increased demand for driverless industrial robots to transport goods horizontally without wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGVs) systems. These industrial robots are manufactured in America and support American manufacturing and warehousing companies— keeping America at the forefront of innovation and technology.



David Heilman, CAO at Seegrid, said, "Our customers are growing and innovating by using robots to increase facility productivity and efficiency to become more profitable, thus expanding their operations and adding more jobs. Robots are the high-tech tool companies are using to increase profits and grow their business."



Seegrid will be exhibiting at booth 1531 during ProMat2013 January 21st -24th.



The GT10 tow tractor, a new offering by the robotic leader is installed in hours with Seegrid’s RideThruThenWork technology. The robot transports its load quickly and efficiently.



