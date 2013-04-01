Seegrid Robotic Pallet Trucks and Tow Tractors Reduce Material Handling Costs at Aisin USA

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- According to the Aisin management team, Seegrid robots are safe, simple, and flexible. “They make it so easy for the operator out on the shop floor to make changes, and in an environment like ours, that is very important. The robots are user friendly in all aspects, from training, to normal day to day operation of the vehicles,” remarked Mark Hamilton, Transportation/Logistics Specialist.



Seegrid, the robotic industrial truck leader announced Aisin USA Manufacturing Inc., chose its robotic pallet trucks and tow tractors because they were looking for a process that would increase efficiency and reduce the overall cost of material handling. Aisin USA Manufacturing Inc. is an automotive parts manufacturing facility located in Seymour, Indiana. The facility is one million square feet and employs approximately 1,700 team members.



According to Bryan Donohue, Section Manager, “Two GT10 tow tractors are used to transport product between manufacturing processes. Three GT10s are used to transport inbound freight from our Aisin Support Facility and deliver within the manufacturing area. Four GP8 double length pallet trucks are being utilized to transport product from manufacturing and shipping areas to the shipping staging lanes. We have also deployed a GP8 with tugger attachment that transports empty racks on carts to the manufacturing line and brings finished product back to the finished goods store.”



Hamilton explained the Seegrid robots have improved productivity and efficiency on the manufacturing floor enabling Aisin to move team members into more value-added jobs. “The robots help the employees work more efficiently in the manufacturing area…planning and time management is improved because they know when the robots will return. Team members even provide suggestions on how to improve our lean process with the use of robots. Seegrid robots greatly reduce cycle time in getting components parts to the manufacturing area from the receiving dock. The robots also help by moving finished goods from the order pulling areas in shipping to the shipping docks,” stated Hamilton.



Donohue explained that since deploying Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, there has been a consistent flow of internal component movement as well as inventory reduction due to more frequent deliveries to the manufacturing lines.



Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. Seegrid's exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid's technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems.



