Seegrid Robotics AGV Hires Carnegie Mellon University Graduates Profiled in AZoRobotics

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Seegrid Corporation, the leader in vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) was recently profiled in AZoRobotics.com highlighting the continuation of staff expansion to meet product demand.



The Pittsburgh-based robotics leader added two Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) interns as full-time employees. Harshavardhan Shirolkar and S. Selvam Raju joined the seasoned, talented, and award-winning engineering team.



According to AZoRobotics.com, Seegrid is a spinoff of Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Lab. Seegrid’s Chief Scientist and co-founder, Dr. Hans Moravec, invented the core vision-guided technology used today by all Seegrid AGVs.



Hank Wilde, Seegrid Systems Engineer for Seegrid stated, “Many Seegrid employees are CMU graduates and when looking for interns, CMU is the first place to capture the best and brightest talent. Harshavardhan and S. Selvam bring fresh, exciting, and innovative approaches to the company. Hiring local graduates is part of Seegrid’s mission to keep and create jobs in Pittsburgh and support local universities.”



“I am delighted to have two of CMU’s Robotics Institute Master’s students joining Seegrid. We believe the MRSD degree to be unique and offering an advantage to future graduates competing in today’s labor-market. We look forward to Seegrid working with CMU’s Robotics Institute into the future, as the MRSD program continues to grow in profile and bolstering its rank of successful alumni,” noted Hagen Schempf, Ph.D., Director of CMU’s Master's Program in Robotic Systems Development.



The CMU’s Master's Program in Robotic Systems Development (MRSD) represents a new educational initiative where students participate in an intense 2-semester academic on-campus course-initiative, followed by a 6-month internship with a commercial entity applying their knowledge, in order to graduate.



AZoRobotics.com is a subdivision of AZoNetwork, the leading online science, engineering and medical publisher. Based in Manchester, UK, with offices in Sydney, Australia and New York, USA, AZoNetwork currently operates 10 subject specific portals that are widely regarded as leaders in their individual fields.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, In addition to the 2014 Edison Award, Seegrid was also recently named Manufacturer of the Year. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the company is quickly expanding its global presence. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500