Seegrid Robotics Recognized for Technological Innovation in Pittsburgh Regional Alliance

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicle (AGVs) was profiled in the Pittsburgh regional Alliance blog by Josh Devine. According to Devine, Pittsburgh-based robotics manufacturer, Seegrid, recently received a 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology, Industrial Productivity category for its game-changing product, the unmanned GT10 tow tractor. The robot automates the movement of flatbed cars, trains, or carts using Seegrid’s patented vision-guided technology. Seegrid is a Carnegie Mellon University spin-out company, named Manufacturer of the Year, and one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies.”



Chief Executive Officer Anthony Horbal, noted, “This one-of-a-kind technology, along with Seegrid’s many other products, are increasing profitability and improving the overall efficiency, safety and productivity.” Close to Pittsburgh International Airport, Seegrid has invested in innovative, unmanned, robotic technology that is not only improving material handling, manufacturing, and distribution operations, but also continues to advance Pittsburgh’s innovation economy. Seegrid demonstrates a perfect convergence between robotics, technology, advanced manufacturing, and strengthening the region’s competitive advantage.



To read the entire article, go to: http://blog.pittsburghregion.org/seegridedisonaward/786/.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, In addition to the 2014 Edison Award, Seegrid was also recently named Manufacturer of the Year. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the company is quickly expanding its global presence. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation-USA

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500